Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform PANews 2025/06/23 20:34

PANews reported on June 23 that Anthony Pompliano tweeted that his private company ProCap BTC, LLC will merge with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Columbus Circle Capital Corp I ($CCCM) to form a new company ProCap Financial, valued at $1 billion. Pompliano also announced that it has completed $750 million in financing, becoming the largest first round of financing for a Bitcoin vault listed company in history. ProCap Financial will focus on purchasing Bitcoin and developing profitable financial products based on its holdings.