US luxury car restorer ECD receives $500 million in equity financing to launch Bitcoin treasury strategy

PANews
2025/06/23 21:16
BRC20.COM
COM$0.033214-11.14%
CAR
CAR$0.014307+9.02%
Outlanders
LAND$0.00147-3.41%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000111-12.59%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Investing.com , ECD Automotive Design ( ECDA ), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar retro modification company, announced that it has signed an equity financing agreement of up to US$ 500 million with ECDA Bitcoin Treasury LLC . The company plans to use the funds to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy and support business growth and general corporate purposes. ECD will also provide an upgrade package of US$ 21,000 per person to the first 21 customers who purchase cars with Bitcoin in the next 12 months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Author: Doc Compiled by: Tim, PANews The purpose of this article is to give you an understanding of how I identify key signals in the market. We need to understand
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:30
The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a UK listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it has completed
Share
PANews2025/06/26 14:11
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:30

Trending News

More

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon

DeFi Development Corp once again accumulates $2.72 million worth of SOL tokens