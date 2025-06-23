US luxury car restorer ECD receives $500 million in equity financing to launch Bitcoin treasury strategy PANews 2025/06/23 21:16

COM $0.033214 -11.14% CAR $0.014307 +9.02% LAND $0.00147 -3.41% LAUNCH $0.0000000000000111 -12.59%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Investing.com , ECD Automotive Design ( ECDA ), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar retro modification company, announced that it has signed an equity financing agreement of up to US$ 500 million with ECDA Bitcoin Treasury LLC . The company plans to use the funds to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy and support business growth and general corporate purposes. ECD will also provide an upgrade package of US$ 21,000 per person to the first 21 customers who purchase cars with Bitcoin in the next 12 months.