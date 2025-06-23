Smarter Web's Bitcoin strategy made its share price soar 19,900% and made the front page of the UK's Sunday Mail. It plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in October. PANews 2025/06/23 15:37

PANews June 23 news, according to CryptosRus, the British listed company Smarter Web's stock price soared 19,900% due to its Bitcoin reserve strategy, and was on the front page of the British "Sunday Mail". The company plans to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in October this year, and the company's founder Webley expressed the hope to enter the FTSE 100 index in the future. Since its establishment in 2005, the company's market value has increased from the initial 2.4588 million pounds to 1.3 billion pounds, becoming one of the largest companies in the Aquis Exchange by market value. Earlier news, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins .