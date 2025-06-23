Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.8184 million

PANews
2025/06/23 16:06
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6852-5.58%

PANews reported on June 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$22.8184 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$11.2803 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$5.4791 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.37 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.0443 million;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.375 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.2697 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
PANews2025/06/24 23:53
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.501-6.48%
PANews2025/07/12 20:32
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
Bitcoin
BTC$117,224.11-0.20%
PANews2025/07/12 18:32

