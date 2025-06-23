Hacken: Recent security incidents were caused by "human error" leading to private key leakage

PANews
2025/06/23 07:05
HAI
HAI$0.010659-0.80%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002834-10.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491-7.56%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Ukrainian Web3 cybersecurity company Hacken said that the reason why its native HAI token was minted in almost unlimited quantities and its value plummeted by about 98% was due to the leakage of private keys caused by "human error". In the incident, the private key of an account with minting authority was leaked, and the attacker made a profit of about $250,000, minted about 900 million HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, and the token supply almost doubled. The price once plummeted by 97%, and the market value fell from about $12.7 million to $7.2 million. It recovered slightly on Sunday.

Hacken co-founder Dyma Budorin admitted that he was responsible for not enabling the multi-signature bridge mechanism in a timely manner. The team has revoked the permissions of the account involved, saying that no other accounts have been leaked, and will publish an analysis report after investigation. In addition, Hacken hinted that it may conduct a token swap to compensate holders in the future, saying that this is a "major merger between HAI and Hacken equity shareholders, with a valuation of over $100 million."

Earlier on June 21, it was reported that the Hacken token $HAI plummeted due to a major security vulnerability and was suspected of being manipulated by the contract.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:53
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.501-6.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:32
Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
Bitcoin
BTC$117,224.11-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 18:32

Trending News

More

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago

A new wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position