FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

PANews
2025/06/23 07:03
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00383-4.96%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, FTX's bankruptcy management lawyer recently objected to the $1.53 billion claim filed by Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and asked the court to dismiss it in full. The lawyer said that 3AC's losses were caused by market fluctuations and its own withdrawal of funds, and had nothing to do with FTX. In March of this year, the bankruptcy court approved 3AC to increase its claim from $120 million to $1.53 billion. In November 2024, 3AC claimed that FTX sold $1.5 billion worth of assets two weeks before it initiated liquidation, citing the discovery of new evidence. But FTX's lawyers countered that the claim was based on unreasonable premises, inaccurate data and neglect of facts. FTX pointed out that after Terra collapsed in June 2022, 3AC's account balance was less than $240 million, but it did not make up the margin, but withdrew $18 million in ETH. FTX then closed $820 million in assets to avoid a loss of $18 million when the account went bankrupt. 3AC is required to submit a response by July 11, and the hearing is scheduled for August 12.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:53
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.501-6.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:32
Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
Bitcoin
BTC$117,224.11-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 18:32

Trending News

More

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago

A new wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position