Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars

PANews
2025/06/22 20:22

PANews reported on June 22 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published data on the X platform showing that the total transaction volume of its platform has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars, the total number of Swap transactions has reached about 1.7 billion, and the total number of traders is about 49 million.

Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:53
Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquires 10 Bitcoins for the first time

Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquires 10 Bitcoins for the first time

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquired 10 bitcoins in its first treasury allocation. Earlier news , Canadian listed company
Share
PANews2025/07/11 20:30
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.494-6.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 20:32

Trending News

More

Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT

Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquires 10 Bitcoins for the first time

Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago