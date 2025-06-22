The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars on his 40,000 ETH short position. His funds were only 3.2 million US dollars a month ago, and after 4 operations on ETH, it has now become 30.05 million US dollars.

Opened a long position on ETH on 5/22, closed the position on 5/23, and made a profit of 1.11 million USD;

Opened a long position on ETH on 5/26 and closed it on 6/5, making a profit of 1.62 million USD;

Opened a short position on ETH on June 5 and closed it on June 6, making a profit of $2.45 million;

Opened a short position on ETH on 6/11, and has not closed it yet, with a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars.