The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
- 10,000+ unique verified users as of May 16, 2025
- The product is still active in the ecosystem
- Adhere to program guidelines and terms and conditions
