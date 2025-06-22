El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6215.18 BTC PANews 2025/06/22 10:26

According to PANews on June 22, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings are 6,215.18, with a total value of US$635.7 million.