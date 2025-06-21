US Treasury Secretary Benson: Stablecoins can consolidate the dollar's hegemony

PANews
2025/06/21 21:06
Notcoin
NOT$0.002072-7.16%
U Coin
U$0.01252-1.72%

PANews reported on June 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont said in an article on the X platform that cryptocurrencies will not pose a threat to the U.S. dollar. In fact, stablecoins can consolidate the hegemony of the U.S. dollar. Digital assets are one of the most important phenomena in the world today. The United States will strive to build a digital asset innovation center, and the GENIUS Act brings this goal one step closer.

Bessant previously pointed out that recent reports predict that the stablecoin market could reach $3.7 trillion in the next decade, and with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the outlook for the stablecoin market will be even brighter. The stablecoin ecosystem will drive private sector demand for U.S. Treasuries, which are the backing of stablecoins. This new demand is expected to reduce government borrowing costs and help control national debt. It may also attract millions of new users around the world to join the dollar-based digital asset economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1395-5.80%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:44
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01511-6.26%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
FUNToken
FUN$0.016926+21.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:01

Trending News

More

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage

Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement