Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

PANews
2025/06/21 09:22
FUND
FUND$0.02501-16.07%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011841-5.82%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including any Bitcoin reserves created outside of state finances, from being included in general revenue. The bill exempts the reserve fund and other special funds from the obligation to automatically dissolve in 2025.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has yet to make a decision on Senate Bill 21 (SB21). The bill would authorize Texas to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto assets with a market value of at least $500 billion. Currently, only Bitcoin meets this threshold.

Greg Abbott has until June 22 to sign or veto SB21, which was submitted to him on June 1. Because the bill was submitted near the end of the legislative session, under Texas law he must act within 20 days of the adjournment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1399-5.21%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:44
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0152-6.05%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
FUNToken
FUN$0.016742+19.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:01

Trending News

More

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase

A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage