Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Yupp is a platform for searching, testing and comparing AI models. Users can freely interact with neural networks, and developers can compare and analyse cutting-edge AI solutions.

The team has raised $33 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Right now, you can farm Yupp points for free, which can possibly be exchanged for tokens in the future.

In the guide we will consider what activities you should do in the project with an eye on the drop.

Go to the site and join the mail. Write your first prompt and send it. Choose one of the answers and add comments. Further we continue to use the chat in the project to get points. Join Discord to follow announcements.