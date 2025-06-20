Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens PANews 2025/06/20 22:44

NOT $0.002073 -7.28% NEIRO $0.0012092 +1.64% ETH $2,941.19 -1.74%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the Meme coin @NeiroOnEthereum (capitalized NEIRO, contract number ending in 2637).