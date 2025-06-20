Ethereum developers once again finalize the scope of the Fusaka upgrade, which now covers 12 EIPs

PANews
2025/06/20 21:32
Core DAO
CORE$0,5331-%5,57
Nowchain
NOW$0,01552+%47,66

PANews reported on June 20 that the meeting minutes showed that the 214th Ethereum Executive Core Developer Meeting (ACDE) reviewed the decisions made in the previous meeting and agreed to keep the final scope of the Fusaka upgrade basically unchanged, adding only one additional EIP, EIP 7939. Developers agreed to include the following 12 EIPs in the Fusaka upgrade: EIP-7594 (PeerDAS - Peer Data Availability Sampling), EIP-7823 (Set an upper limit on MODEXP), EIP-7825 (Transaction Gas Cap), EIP-7883 (ModExp Gas Cost Increase), EIP-7892 (Blob-only parameter hard fork), EIP-7917 (Deterministic Proposer Lookahead), EIP-7918 (Blob base fee is limited by execution cost), EIP-7935 (Set default gas limit to XX0M), EIP-7951 (Precompile for secp256r1 curve support), EIP-7907 (Metering contract code size and increasing limits), EIP-7934 (RLP enforcement block size limit), [new] EIP-7939 (New opcode for counting leading zeros).

Developers adjusted some EIP implementation details: reducing the upper limit of EIP-7907 contract code size from 256KB to 48KB; adjusting the blob base fee parameter of EIP-7918 from 2^14 to 2^13; and moving the maximum blob count parameter from EIP-7892 to EIP-7594. The meeting decided that if at least 3 consensus layer and 3 execution layer client teams are ready, the Fusaka Devnet 2 testnet will be launched on June 23. Developers also discussed two new proposals for the Glamsterdam upgrade, but due to insufficient test data, some parameter adjustments will be postponed to Devnet 3.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1399-%5,21
USDCoin
USDC$0,9996-%0,01
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:44
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0152-%6,05
PUMP
PUMP$----%
FUNToken
FUN$0,016742+%19,88
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:01

Trending News

More

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase

A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage