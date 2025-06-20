ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official announcement, ZetaChain has completed the lightning network upgrade, laying the foundation for decentralized cross-chain transactions. This upgrade mainly includes the following technical improvements: the block time target is increased by 70%, the V31 version will shorten the block confirmation time from 6 seconds to 4 seconds, and the future target is 2 seconds; Universal Apps compatibility is enhanced, and Solana smart contract trigger (main network) and TON chain (test network) support are added; CCTX speed and performance optimization, signature cache, Gas improvement and other functions make transactions fast and stable.

It is worth mentioning that ZetaChain adheres to decentralization, has no centralized sequencer or hosting bridge, and the ecosystem is developing intention layers such as Speedrun. This upgrade is just the beginning. It will support main networks such as Sui and TON in the future, and launch new features to improve Universal App development and user experience. Although the block time is shortened to a near real-time experience, it is still difficult to achieve true "real-time" cross-chain execution due to the finalization speed of different chains. However, ZetaChain will continue to explore and improve CCTX performance with advanced functions.