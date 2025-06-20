White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

PANews
2025/06/20 07:16
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000427-3.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011488-11.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.592-6.25%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, White House Press Secretary Levitt responded to speculation about whether the United States would directly intervene in the situation in the Middle East. She said that based on the high possibility of negotiations with Iran in the near future, President Trump will decide whether to take military action against Iran in the next two weeks. The White House said that Trump hopes to resolve the Iranian issue peacefully, but is not afraid to use force. Trump's delay in making a decision on striking Iran has eased concerns about escalation.

CNN's Tel Aviv correspondent said it is safe to say that Israel will be disappointed with this (two-week) decision. Trump has frequently used the "two-week" deadline five months after taking office, and has been criticized as "weak and stupid." U.S. government insiders said Trump is cautious about bombing Iran, in part because he is worried that Iran may become a "second Libya" if Khamenei falls.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1395-4.97%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:44
PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official page information, the public sale of PUMP tokens has completed 100% of the sales progress, and the amount of funds
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01507-6.62%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:13
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews2025/07/12 23:30

Trending News

More

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started

pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase