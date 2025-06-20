BTC/SOL/ADA June Forecast: Who Will Lead the Rise and How to Plan Cloud Mining in Advance?

CryptoNews
2025/06/20 00:21
LightLink
LL$0.01439-2.24%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000041-6.81%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.72-0.78%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08116-12.36%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01212+2.02%

Crypto’s on Fire in June 2025 – BTC, SOL, ADA All Surging

Bitcoin（BTC) breaks past $100K, drawing renewed interest from investors worldwide. Solana (SOL) is up nearly 40% thanks to explosive DeFi and GameFi growth. Cardano (ADA) is quietly accumulating potential energy. The next time the market explodes, it may more than double.

Retail is chasing green candles. Institutions are quietly buying. But the biggest winners this cycle aren’t traders – they’re the ones who own the hashrate.

FansHash Mining – the platform that the smartest cryptocurrency players are flocking to.

Stop Trading Coins – Start Printing Them

FansHash Mining isn’t just another “cloud mining” site. It’s a next-gen, automated crypto income machine. No hardware. No tech skills. No startup capital.

Just a phone or laptop, and you could earn up to $79,600 per day, on autopilot.

This isn’t hype. It’s already happening in 150+ countries.

Why FansHash Mining Leads the Pack

Platform Power:

  • Integrated with top-tier machines from WhatsMiner, Bitmain, and Canaan.
  • It has the world’s leading XRP cloud mining pool, which is operated and maintained by a professional technical team around the clock.
  • It adopts 100% clean energy drive system, which has higher efficiency and lower energy consumption.

User Experience:

  • UK-registered since 2017, FCA-certified, serving 5M+ users globally.
  • $18 welcome bonus for every new user – no deposit needed.
  • Give away 100 yuan mining contract, which can generate income every day.
  • Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and more. Switch freely between coins.
  • Daily payouts, instant withdrawals, fully transparent earnings.
  • 24/7 live support to keep you mining and earning smoothly.

This Isn’t Just a Platform – It’s a Wealth Engine

FansHash is rewriting what mining means. Not a server room. Not a tech hobby. But a fully optimized, automated, green-powered system designed to generate wealth.

We’re here for everyone who wants real, scalable, passive crypto income.

Still Wondering How to Make Money in Crypto? This Is It

Stop betting on coin price swings. Start owning the engine behind the coins.

The next crypto gold rush won’t be driven by speculation – it’ll be powered by infrastructure. FansHash Mining is already ahead of the curve.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1387-5.58%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997--%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:44
PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official page information, the public sale of PUMP tokens has completed 100% of the sales progress, and the amount of funds
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01507-6.57%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:13
Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC.
Solana
SOL$159.82-2.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0162-0.12%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.574-6.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01507-6.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:57

Trending News

More

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase