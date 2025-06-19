XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:11
For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with Arab Bank Switzerland to roll out a new Bitcoin (BTC) yield product, marking one of the first instances of a traditional Swiss private bank offering such a service directly to clients.

The product, designed for high-net-worth individuals seeking yield on idle Bitcoin, combines the bank’s established digital asset infrastructure with XBTO’s proprietary “Diamond Hands” strategy, an options-based approach aimed at generating yield while accumulating Bitcoin during market dips.

Romain Braud, Head of Digital Assets at Arab Bank Switzerland, said the offering is fully integrated into the bank’s wealth management services, ensuring institutional oversight and regulatory compliance.

The partnership represents a significant step in crypto’s slow but steady penetration into the private banking mainstream. While institutions have dipped their toes into custody and token exposure, few have ventured into active yield strategies under a regulated, client-facing structure.

For Arab Bank Switzerland, the development builds on its Bitcoin custody services, which it has offered through a partnership with Taurus since 2019. The move could pressure competitors to follow suit, accelerating crypto’s assimilation into private banking’s inner sanctum.

At the same time, XBTO has further cemented its role as a bridge between institutional crypto strategies and traditional wealth management. The firm’s “Diamond Hands” strategy has now gained the imprimatur of a Swiss private bank, a rare stamp of legitimacy in an industry still wary of unregulated crypto products.

