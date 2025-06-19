Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest cryptocurrency conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place.

During the event, a charity auction was held, which raised more than $17,000.

The funds will be used for a pickup truck for the 157th brigade and drones for the SDF.

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers.

The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» — a traditional handmade Ukrainian motanka doll signed by all members of the team that created the legendary game Stalker. This item immediately sparked interest among the audience and was sold for $3,500.

The second lot was the «RPG-26» anti-tank weapon. The artifact was captured as a trophy in 2022 on the Kherson front. It was sold for $2,500.

Next in the auction was a «fuse from an F-16 fighter jet missile». It was removed from an active F-16 that, according to confirmed information, had destroyed enemy targets. The fuse was sold for $4,100.

The final lot was a «painting by a soldier», created with oil paints in the Kursk region before his last combat mission. On the back is the inscription: «We are not seen, but we are here». This valuable artwork was purchased for $7,000.

All participants who purchased lots at the auction received bonuses from Incrypted, namely:

VIP ticket to Incrypted Conference 2026;

three months subscription to Incrypted Plus;

NFT-kit from the UACatsDivision collection.

In total, the charity auction managed to raise $17,100 (about 750,000 UAH). Incrypted Conference 2025 participants donated over 36,000 UAH more to the bank.

The proceeds will be directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: in particular, part of it will be used to purchase a pickup truck for the 157th Brigade, which performs tasks in the Pokrovsk area, and another part will be used to purchase fiber-optic unmanned aerial systems for the 140th separate center of the Special Operations Forces. The assistance is provided with the help of the public volunteer organization Rebel Volunteers.