XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance PANews 2025/06/19 19:43

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to use XRP tokens to promote proposals, funding, and on-chain decision-making.