Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

PANews
2025/06/19 14:15
Nowchain
NOW$0,01578+49,57%

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1392-5,11%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9997+0,01%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:44
PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official page information, the public sale of PUMP tokens has completed 100% of the sales progress, and the amount of funds
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01511-6,55%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:13
Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC.
Solana
SOL$159,74-2,48%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,01624+0,18%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9997+0,01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,576-5,73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01511-6,55%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 22:57

Trending News

More

Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress

Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase