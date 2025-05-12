Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12) PANews 2025/05/12 10:12

MEME $0,001769 -%9,51 AI $0,1394 -%8,70 MEMES $0,00008962 -%0,23

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓5/12 Update:

$useless bonk founder buys $rato pepe author's new book role

$moodeng/$punt/$goat, $titcoin Bitcoin derivative concepts, historical highs

AI Agents market value exceeds $11 billion: $ROAST, virtuals new listing 50 times profit ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!