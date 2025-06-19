Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’ PANews 2025/06/19 09:14

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.