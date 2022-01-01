mexc
>5,000

20 BTC

>10,000

30 BTC

>20,000

50 BTC

>30,000

100 BTC

Período
Prazo de registro:-- - --
Período da competição:-- - --
Elegibilidade
Users with total futures account equity ≥ -- USDT at the time of registration will be eligible for the competition. The platform will review the eligibility of registered users before the commencement of competition.
Contrato de participação
All USDT-margined perpetual futures available on MEXC.
Trade USDT-margined perpetual futures and share 100 BTC bonus pool.
During the event, users who trade USDT-margined perpetual futures pairs and accumulate a total trading volume ≥ 30,000 USDT will be ranked separately based on their PNL amount, PNL rate and daily trading volume. Users ranked top will share the prize pool according to the allocation below:
35% of total bonus pool
PNL rate bonus pool
35% of total bonus pool
PNL amount bonus pool
Rank
Top 20 in PNL rate
Top 20 in PNL amount
Top 1
Win 30% of the PNL rate prize pool
Win 30% of the PNL amount prize pool
Top 2
Win 20% of the PNL rate prize pool
Win 20% of the PNL amount prize pool
Top 3
Win 10% of the PNL rate prize pool
Win 10% of the PNL amount prize pool
Top 4-10
Share 25% of the PNL rate prize pool based on their respective trading volume
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
Share 25% of PNL amount prize pool based on their respective PNL amount
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
Top 11-20
Share 15% of the PNL rate prize pool based on their respective trading volume
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
Share 15% of the PNL amount prize pool based on their respective PNL amount
(bonus per user will be capped at 10%)
*Users who produced identical PNL rates will be ranked based on their trading volume
*Users who produced identical PNL amounts will be ranked based on their trading volume
Become Top 1 in daily trading volume and win great prizes!

During the event, a special prize will be given to the participating user with the highest daily trading volume of the day. Different grand prizes to be won for 10 days in a row!

reward-icon
Day 1 Prize
reward-icon
Day 2 Prize
reward-icon
Day 3 Prize
reward-icon
Day 4 Prize
reward-icon
Day 5 Prize
reward-icon
Day 6 Prize
reward-icon
Day 7 Prize
reward-icon
Day 8 Prize
reward-icon
Day 9 Prize
reward-icon
Day 10 Prize
Become Top 1 in total trading volume and win 10,000 USDT!

During the event, the user with the highest total trading volume will win the ultimate grand prize of 10,000 USDT

*Prizes will be issued in USDT equivalent to the item price listed on the official brand websites (exclusive of tax) within 10 working days after the end of the event.

*Participating users must attain daily trading volume of at least 5,000,000 USDT to be eligible for the daily prizes, and total trading volume of at least 50,000,000 USDT to be be eligible for the ultimate grand prize.

Top 100 users in daily trading volume to share at least 12,500 USDT
Method 1: During the event, participants ranked Top 100 in daily trading volume will share 12,500 USDT daily with the allocation below
Rank
Reward / User / USDT
1
1,500
2
1,000
3
700
4-10
500
11-20
300
21-30
150
31-40
70
41-50
35
51-100
25
Requirements
Daily futures trading volume must be greater than 1,000,000 USDT
Daily futures trading volume must be greater than 500,000 USDT
Method 2: Top 100 in daily trading volume to share 30% of Event 1 prize pool
Rank
Prize Pool
1-3
Share 35% of trading amount prize pool based on respective trading volume
4-10
Share 25% of trading amount prize pool based on respective trading volume
11-20
Share 15% of trading amount prize pool based on respective trading volume
21-30
Share 10% of trading amount prize pool based on respective trading volume
31-40
Share 7% of trading amount prize pool based on respective trading volume
41-50
Share 5% of trading amount prize pool based on respective trading volume
51-100
Share 3% of trading amount prize pool based on respective trading volume
*When the number of participants > 5,000, if the daily trading volume prize pool ≤ 12,500 USDT, the rewards will be issued based on Method 1; if the daily trading volume prize pool > 12,500 USDT, the rewards will be issued based on Method 2. (Calculation will be based on the BTC closing price on the last day of event.)
*When the rewards are issued based on Method 2, the rules are as follows: Event 3 daily prize pool = Total prize pool * 0.3 / Event duration (days); for example: if the number of participants is 10,001, and the event duration is 10 days, Event 3 daily prize pool = 30 BTC * 0.3 / 10 = 0.9 BTC.
*Participants must attain daily trading volume of at least 500,000 USDT to be eligible to share the trading volume prize pool.
*Daily futures trading volume ranking refers to the trading volume ranking at 23:59 of the day. The reward shall be issued within 10 days after event conclusion.
Condições para receber recompensas

1. Minimum requirement on trading volume: User with trading volume above 30,000 USDT, positive PNL rate and PNL amount will be eligible to share the bonus pool.

2. Participants of Event 2 must attain daily trading volume of at least 5,000,000 USDT to be eligible for the daily prizes, and total trading volume of at least 50,000,000 USDT during the event period to be eligible for the ultimate grand prize.

3. Participants of Event 3 must attain daily futures trading volume of at least 500,000 USDT to be eligible to share the prize pool.

4.Taxa efetiva de retorno: A taxa de retorno correspondente ao volume de negociação pré-definido

5. PNL rate bonus and PNL amount bonus can be redeemed simultaneously.

*Fórmula do cálculo para a taxa de retorno (explicação do conceito da fórmula)

① PNL rate = PNL amount during the event / (net asset value at the beginning of the event + total deposit during the event)

② PNL amount during the event = realized PNL at the end of the event + unrealized PNL at the end of the event - realized PNL at the beginning of the event - unrealized PNL at the end of the event

③ Total deposit during the event = total inbound transaction amount at the end of the event - total inbound transaction amount at the beginning of the event + bonuses redeemed during the event

Regras de Distribuição de Recompensas

I. Os usuários devem cumprir os critérios estabelecidos e completar os passos necessários para resgatar as suas recompensas.

2. Stay updated with the Daily Trading Volume ranking:

Telegram https://t.me/MEXCKorean

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MEXC_Korea

3. In-kind prizes will be issued in USDT equivalent to the item price listed on the official brand websites (exclusive of tax).

4. Rewards from this event are not to be redeemed in conjunction with other Futures event rewards on the MEXC platform.

5. The daily trading volume ranking of Event 3 refers to the trading volume ranking at 23:59 of the day.

6. The Lucky Spin bonus reward will be issued 48 hours after the draw.

7. The rewards for Event 1, 2 and 3 will be issued within 10 days after the event conclusion.

8. Winners of Event 1, 2 and 3 must contact @Jennie_MEXC, @dlshdlsh and @Miyalong via Telegram to redeem their rewards.

If you have any questions, kindly join the Korean Telegram group: https://t.me/MEXCKorean

DISCLAIMER

1. Participants who are found to be involved in fraudulent activities such as volume spamming, market manipulation, operation of multiple accounts, and self-dealing will be disqualified.

2. Participants who are found to be involved in identical trading strategies will be disqualified.

3. Participants who are found to have placed and canceled orders at a high frequency per minute will be disqualified.

4. Once multiple accounts are found to be registered under the same IP address, the users of the involved accounts will be disqualified.

5. Market maker accounts and agency accounts are not allowed to participate in this event.

6. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation of the event rules including, but not limited to, the above mentioned information regarding trading, funds, and risks of gang behaviors.

