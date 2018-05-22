mexc
Máximo em 24h
0.0009014
Mínimo em 24h
0.0008969
Volume em 24h (UT)
58.61M
24h Amount (USDT)
51.28K
The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem, which aims at reshaping the digital economy infrastructure and creating a distributed business engine. The Ulord Chain Cloud Ecosystem promotes the deep integration of blockchain and the real economy, and initially proposes and completes the framework system of chain+cloud. It completes the dual integration of technology and economy, establishes a distributed storage & computing resource scheduling management platform, collects the distributed network resources and forms a virtual resource pool, realizes intelligent transactions of network resources, facilitates the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation, and creates a distributed business engine. The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem has been applied in areas such as industrial internet, data sharing and digital content. It includes storage ecosystem and computing ecosystem, both of which benefits and promotes each other.
Nome da cripto
UT
Data da emissão
2018-05-22 00:00:00
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
1,000,000,000
