mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrade
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-DayAtividadeETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download e experimentar a negociação sem problemas no aplicativo MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

Superpower Squad

SQUAD/USDT
0.01766--
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.02492
Mínimo em 24h
0.01760
Volume em 24h (SQUAD)
122.45K
24h Amount (USDT)
2.35K
Máximo em 24h
0.02492
Mínimo em 24h
0.01760
Volume em 24h (SQUAD)
122.45K
24h Amount (USDT)
2.35K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
SQUAD
Superpower Squad is a superhero-themed eSport mobile game built with blockchain technology. The game is playability focused and designed with elements such as MOBA, RPG, Roguelike, and social features. Players are optioned with 26 unique heroes, 48 weapons, various skins, and ornaments to optimize their battle gears. The game invites players to practice their skills solo or with a squad to earn rewards meriting their performance. Integrated with an email-to-wallet solution and a User Generated Content (UGC) tool, the game also lowers the threshold for web2 gamers and builds a community driven marketplace to provide an optimal web3 gaming experience.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
SQUAD
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
1,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(SQUAD)

(USDT)

0.01766$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar SQUAD
Vender SQUAD
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteSQUAD
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- SQUAD
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteSQUAD
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Serviço
Compre Cripto
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2023 MEXC.COM