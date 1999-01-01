SPLASH

SPLASH is the token for Splash, a tap-to-earn game on Telegram. It will be distributed to players of the game, and acts as a memecoin for the community. Built by P00LS Games - the fastest growing web3 game publisher on Telegram. SPLASH is an idle game where players tap, mine, and refer friends to earn tokens. The goal is to maximize your profits per hour, leading up to the SPLASH Airdrop. Complete tasks, build your mini-app, and climb the leaderboard to become the ultimate CEO of SPLASH. Players earn coins through daily actions and can convert them to SPLASH tokens.

Nome da criptoSPLASH

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante--

Preço de emissão--

Pesquisar
Favoritos
SPLASH/USDT
SPLASH
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (SPLASH)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Informações
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Negociações no mercado
Spot
Ordens em aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
network_iconRede anormal
Linha 1
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...