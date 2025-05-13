RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

Nome da criptoRDAC

ClassificaçãoNo.1676

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)17.10%

Fornecimento circulante132,735,959.95796248

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.1327%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13

Menor preço0.015948019661205574,2025-05-24

Blockchain públicaBASE

