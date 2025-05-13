RDAC
Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.
Nome da criptoRDAC
ClassificaçãoNo.1676
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)17.10%
Fornecimento circulante132,735,959.95796248
Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000
Fornecimento total1,000,000,000
Taxa circulante0.1327%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13
Menor preço0.015948019661205574,2025-05-24
Blockchain públicaBASE
ApresentaçãoRedacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.
Setor
Midias sociais
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.