mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download do App MEXC e experimente as negociações perfeitas no aplicativo
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

Rarible

RARI/USDT
----
--
Máx 24h
0.0000
Mín 24h
0.0000
Volume em 24h (RARI)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Máx 24h
0.0000
Mín 24h
0.0000
Volume em 24h (RARI)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
RARI
Rarible, an NFT-based digital collection and trading platform, has launched the governance token RARI, through which users can mint, buy and sell digital collections without any coding skills. With the increase in the number of users of the platform and the expansion of the market, the future plans to transform to a fully decentralized autonomous organization. Therefore, the governance token will manage the development and decision-making of the platform. RARI allows the most active creators and collectors on Rarible to vote for any platform upgrade and participate in management and review. RARI is not sold on the platform and can only be obtained through active participation in the platform. The team calls this method "Marketplace Liquidity Mining" (Marketplace Liquidity Mining). More than half of the total supply of RARI tokens are reserved for sellers and buyers on the Rarible market. The team will obtain RARI through weekly distribution based on the user's weekly purchases and sales.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
RARI
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
25,000,000
Book de ordens
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(RARI)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar RARI
Vender RARI
Limite
Mercado
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Disponível-- USDT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteRARI
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- RARI
PreçoUSDT
MontanteRARI
TotalUSDT
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par Negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Quantidade
Montante da Ordem
Preenchidas
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limite
Apenas publicar
Rede Estável
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...