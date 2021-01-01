mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
Pastel
PSL/USDT
0.0006970.00%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.000702
Mínimo em 24h
0.000685
Volume em 24h (PSL)
471.75M
24h Amount (USDT)
325.24K
Máximo em 24h
0.000702
Mínimo em 24h
0.000685
Volume em 24h (PSL)
471.75M
24h Amount (USDT)
325.24K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
PSL
The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and Web3 technology. PSL serves as the native, digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Pastel Network. By running on a specialized, purpose-built blockchain, PSL is the foundation for accessibility. Inherently, PSL empowers the permissionless, borderless economy for NFTs and Web3. PSL use-cases include: 1) Network Operations (Generate a PastelID, Mint NFTs, Submit Tickets, and Perform Open-API Requests), 2) Stake (Operate a SuperNode and stake collateral in exchange for providing computational resources, validation, and security services) and 3) Governance (Stakeholders are able to initiate and vote on various proposals).
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
PSL
Data da emissão
2021-01-01 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
0.0025
Fornecimento total
21,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(PSL)

(USDT)

0.000697$0.00
Mercado
Montante(PSL)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(PSL)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar PSL
Vender PSL
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontantePSL
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- PSL
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontantePSL
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM