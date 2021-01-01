The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and Web3 technology. PSL serves as the native, digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Pastel Network. By running on a specialized, purpose-built blockchain, PSL is the foundation for accessibility. Inherently, PSL empowers the permissionless, borderless economy for NFTs and Web3. PSL use-cases include: 1) Network Operations (Generate a PastelID, Mint NFTs, Submit Tickets, and Perform Open-API Requests), 2) Stake (Operate a SuperNode and stake collateral in exchange for providing computational resources, validation, and security services) and 3) Governance (Stakeholders are able to initiate and vote on various proposals).