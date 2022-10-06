mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
Prosfinance
PROS1/USDT
0.02571+0.07%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.02572
Mínimo em 24h
0.02564
Volume em 24h (PROS1)
1.63M
24h Amount (USDT)
41.84K
Máximo em 24h
0.02572
Mínimo em 24h
0.02564
Volume em 24h (PROS1)
1.63M
24h Amount (USDT)
41.84K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
PROS1
Pros.finance It is a decentralized financial system integrating defi + Dao + NFT + cross chain technology. Based on the characteristics of blockchain technology, such as openness, autonomy, and unforgeability, a larger integrated and interworking financial protocol matrix is constructed based on the cross chain exchange protocol. Finally, an open financial ecological network with benign cycle, two-way incentive and self purification is built on the chain. Pros.finance The first open ecological application is pro swap cross chain decentralized exchange, and ecological applications such as lending, aggregate mining, insurance and pro bank will be launched in succession.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
PROS1
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
--
Book de ordens
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(PROS1)

(USDT)

0.02571$0.00
Mercado
Montante(PROS1)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(PROS1)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar PROS1
Vender PROS1
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontantePROS1
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- PROS1
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontantePROS1
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM