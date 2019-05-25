mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
ChainX
PCX/USDT
0.3591-0.44%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.3612
Mínimo em 24h
0.3578
Volume em 24h (PCX)
121.11K
24h Amount (USDT)
43.16K
Máximo em 24h
0.3612
Mínimo em 24h
0.3578
Volume em 24h (PCX)
121.11K
24h Amount (USDT)
43.16K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
PCX
ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
PCX
Data da emissão
2019-05-25 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
21,000,000
Book de ordens
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(PCX)

(USDT)

0.3591$0.00
Mercado
Montante(PCX)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(PCX)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar PCX
Vender PCX
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontantePCX
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- PCX
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontantePCX
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM