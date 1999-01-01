OXOA

OXOA is the first hyperchain gaming platform on zkSync, dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience with advanced blockchain technology. OXOA extends beyond a common blockchain as OXOA’s community members can participate in node operations to earn rewards and vote for future governance proposals. OXOA operates independently but is interconnected by a network of hyperbridges, enabling the fastest and most reliable interoperability with zero transaction fee.

Nome da criptoOXOA

Fornecimento total2,000,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante--

Preço de emissão--