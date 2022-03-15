mexc
ONSTON
ONSTON is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. It aims to be a gateway that all metaverses can freely enter and exit. ONSTON is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. The ONSTON team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverses.To combine other various metaverses, ONSTON will build game, economy, cultural, and communication platform on the ONSTON metaverse using our VR(Virtual reality) and AR(Augmented reality), production known- how, facial recognition technology, and VR game technology to provide users with a more advanced experience. Also, Using ONSTON's create tool, users can bring their NFT from other metaverses and enjoy our metaverse.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
ONSTON
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
1,000,000,000
