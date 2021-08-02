mexc
Máximo em 24h
17.76
Mínimo em 24h
17.64
Volume em 24h (OKT)
3.23K
24h Amount (USDT)
57.13K
Informações sobre o token
OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
OKT
Data da emissão
2021-08-02 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
41,500,000
