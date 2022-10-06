mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
NETZERO
NZERO/USDT
0.08310.00%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.0920
Mínimo em 24h
0.0650
Volume em 24h (NZERO)
19.42M
24h Amount (USDT)
1.56M
Máximo em 24h
0.0920
Mínimo em 24h
0.0650
Volume em 24h (NZERO)
19.42M
24h Amount (USDT)
1.56M
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
NZERO
NETZERO is a social platform which deals with all types of sports,culture, art and their distribution in daily life. Individuals can improve the quality of their lives through NETZERO. It is not only an ecosystem for operation of virtual asset but also is a unique culture-contents metaverse. Once you become a member of NETZERO, you can create the values from all activities in normal daily life within the social space. Further, you'll see a unique culture contents social platform you've never experienced before in the online world in which 'Untact' is becoming the basic. This NETZERO's unique service has been built safe and clear based on the blockchain technology. This is a metaverse platform in which various values can be put into NFT and be distributed.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
NZERO
Data da emissão
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
1,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(NZERO)

(USDT)

0.0831$0.00
Mercado
Montante(NZERO)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(NZERO)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar NZERO
Vender NZERO
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteNZERO
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- NZERO
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteNZERO
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM