NEOPIN aims to be an "open blockchain platform" that combines various blockchain-related services such as crypto asset wallets, games, P2E, S2E, and NFT. Different coins can be issued, while users can exchange or invest coins, and even issue NFT all in one place on NEOPIN. NEOPIN Token (NPT) is a Klaytn network-based token used as a governance token for the NEOPIN project.