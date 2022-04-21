mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer mais
PortuguêsUSD
Meebits
NMEEBITS/USDT
0.003123-1.29%
$0.00
Preço mínimo do OpenSea
--
Máximo em 24h
0.003189
Mínimo em 24h
0.003121
Volume em 24h (NMEEBITS)
12.71M
24h Amount (USDT)
39.81K
Preço mínimo do OpenSea
--
Máximo em 24h
0.003189
Mínimo em 24h
0.003121
Volume em 24h (NMEEBITS)
12.71M
24h Amount (USDT)
39.81K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
NMEEBITS
The Meebits are 20,000 unique 3D voxel characters, created by a custom generative algorithm, then registered on the Ethereum blockchain. The NFT contract that governs ownership is a standard ERC-721 that works with any compatible service or exchange. MEXC splits 8 Meebits into 8,000,000 NMEEBITS index tokens (1,000,000 NMEEBITS per NFT). The NMEEBITS index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 8 Meebits NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xF252BC18f20b11CbAbeE314CEA172502484c12Be
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
NMEEBITS
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
8,000,000
Book de ordens
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(NMEEBITS)

(USDT)

0.003123$0.00
--
Mercado
Montante(NMEEBITS)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(NMEEBITS)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar NMEEBITS
Vender NMEEBITS
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteNMEEBITS
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- NMEEBITS
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteNMEEBITS
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM