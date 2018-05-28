mexc
New Kind of Network
NKN/USDT
0.076468
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.077193
Mínimo em 24h
0.075046
Volume em 24h (NKN)
11.21M
24h Amount (USDT)
855.30K
Máximo em 24h
0.077193
Mínimo em 24h
0.075046
Volume em 24h (NKN)
11.21M
24h Amount (USDT)
855.30K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
NKN
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
Nome da cripto
NKN
Data da emissão
2018-05-28 00:00:00
Preço de emissão
0.0024 USDT
Fornecimento total
1000000000
