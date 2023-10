NEMS is the Ethereum payment token that powers The Nemesis, the open-world Metaverse available via desktop and mobile, where players can earn according to the time spent playing thanks to a Play-and-Earn model, and Creators can build virtual worlds and gaming experiences in VR/AR. The NEMS token allows the cash out of COINS earned in-game and the purchase of Lands, NFTs and other assets, included in The Nemesis ecosystem.