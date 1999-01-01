MEMHASH

#Memhash combines the simplicity of gaming with the technical sophistication of blockchain. Built on the concept of simulated mining, it leverages the same Hashcash mechanism as Bitcoin to provide rewards when users run the mini-app on their devices. The game offers a simple user-friendly interface with a single button, enabling players to immediately start earning visible rewards.

Nome da criptoMEMHASH

Fornecimento total1,250,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante0

Preço de emissão--