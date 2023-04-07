mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrade
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-DayAtividadeETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download e experimentar a negociação sem problemas no aplicativo MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

LSDerivatives

LSDS/USDT
1.0242--
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
1.0900
Mínimo em 24h
0.8325
Volume em 24h (LSDS)
49.73K
24h Amount (USDT)
46.55K
Máximo em 24h
1.0900
Mínimo em 24h
0.8325
Volume em 24h (LSDS)
49.73K
24h Amount (USDT)
46.55K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
LSDS
Liquid staking protocols provide you the benefits of passive income through staking while still allowing you to retain the liquidity of your assets. Traditionally speaking, your stake funds are locked and can not be used for anything throughout the duration of that lock up period. Through liquid staking your liquidity is returned to you via what’s called a derivative token, hence the name liquid staking derivatives. This liquidity allows you to continue earning your passive income while providing the flexibility to explore other DeFi opportunities using that derivative token.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
LSDS
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
4,200,000
Book de ordens
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(LSDS)

(USDT)

1.0242$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar LSDS
Vender LSDS
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteLSDS
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- LSDS
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteLSDS
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Erro de Rede
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Serviço
Compre Cripto
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Enviar uma Solicitação
Reclamações e Sugestões
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2023 MEXC.COM