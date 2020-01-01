mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download do App MEXC e experimente as negociações perfeitas no aplicativo
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

LOTT

LOTT/USDT
----
--
Máx 24h
0.000000
Mín 24h
0.000000
Volume em 24h (LOTT)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Máx 24h
0.000000
Mín 24h
0.000000
Volume em 24h (LOTT)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
LOTT
Linked Operation Transaction Technology leads the global cosmetics market through the convergence of beauty market trend and 4th industrial revolution technology. the LOTT project is trying to create a blockchain-based integrated platform where all participants can form an ecosystem with each other as follows: Establishing a cooperative system with influencers who promote and sell cosmetics directly or indirectly so that consumers and cosmetics retailers can win-win with each other, providing big data-based AI technology that can utilize VR and AR to purchase cosmetics, rewarding participants who directly purchase cosmetics, allowing sellers to issue points for consumers, etc. Linked Operation Transaction
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
LOTT
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
5,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preço(USDT)

(LOTT)

(USDT)

0.000000$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar LOTT
Vender LOTT
Limite
Mercado
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Disponível-- USDT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteLOTT
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- LOTT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteLOTT
TotalUSDT
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par Negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Quantidade
Montante da Ordem
Preenchidas
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limite
Apenas publicar
Rede Estável
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...