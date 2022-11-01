mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Digitalize para baixar a experiência de negociação perfeita com o aplicativo da MEXC
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente para WindowsVer Mais
PortuguêsUSD
KENKA METAVERSE
KENKA/USDT
0.00001221-20.71%
$0.00
Máximo em 24h
0.00001542
Mínimo em 24h
0.00001113
Volume em 24h (KENKA)
179.69M
24h Amount (USDT)
2.50K
Máximo em 24h
0.00001542
Mínimo em 24h
0.00001113
Volume em 24h (KENKA)
179.69M
24h Amount (USDT)
2.50K
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
Loading..
KENKA
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
KENKA
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
464,946,494,649,464
Book de ordens
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Preço(USDT)

(KENKA)

(USDT)

0.00001221$0.00
Mercado
Montante(KENKA)
Preço(USDT)
Montante(KENKA)
Hora
Trade à Vista
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Comprar KENKA
Vender KENKA
Limite
Mercado
Disponível-- USDT
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteKENKA
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- KENKA
Depósito
PreçoUSDT
MontanteKENKA
TotalUSDT
Ordem atual (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de transações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Montante
Preenchidas
Total
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limit
Apenas publicar
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Submeter uma ordem de serviço
Serviço de atendimento online
Serviço de atendimento online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Ativos de alta qualidade na MEXC
Sobre nós
Sobre
Contrato do Usuário e Política de Privacidade
Aviso de risco
Aprendizado
Comunicados
Editor do Aplicativo
MEXC Blog
Produto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serviço
Download
Taxas
Benefícios VIP
Programa de Recomendação
Afiliados
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitação de listagem
Solicitação para comerciantes OTC
Suporte
Serviços Institucionais
Documentação API
Canal de verificação oficial
Solicitação de Aplicação da Lei
Central de Ajuda
Cooperação Empresarial
Cooperação Institucional
Colaboração de mídia
Submit a Request
Reclamações e Sugestões
Sugestões de Produtos
Como comprar
Informações da Cripto
Preço das Criptos
Comunidade

© 2022 MEXC.COM