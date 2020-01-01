mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download do App MEXC e experimente as negociações perfeitas no aplicativo
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

Jadetoken

JD/USDT
----
--
Máx 24h
0.00000000
Mín 24h
0.00000000
Volume em 24h (JD)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Máx 24h
0.00000000
Mín 24h
0.00000000
Volume em 24h (JD)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
JD
Passionate crypto enthusiast and blockchain explorer, Jade Ulutule, is the driving force behind JDinsights. With a keen interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), Jade has created a powerful platform that empowers users to effortlessly track their address activity across a range of Base and Zkevm polygon protocols. As JDinsights continues to evolve, Jade is excited to introduce upcoming features including bridge and swap capabilities, aiming to provide an all-in-one solution for staying informed and maximizing the potential of the ever-expanding crypto landscape.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
JD
Data da emissão
--
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
13,000,000,000
Book de ordens
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Preço(USDT)

(JD)

(USDT)

0.00000000$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar JD
Vender JD
Limite
Mercado
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Disponível-- USDT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteJD
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- JD
PreçoUSDT
MontanteJD
TotalUSDT
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par Negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Quantidade
Montante da Ordem
Preenchidas
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limite
Apenas publicar
Rede Estável
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...