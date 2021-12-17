SportsIcon is an NFT and sports metaverse platform set to revolutionize sports fandoms by connecting people with their sporting heroes. We leverage: cinematic NFTs that represent the stories and journey of these icons; partnerships with clubs and athletes that give fans the opportunities to meet their heroes in real life; an exclusive sports game launchpad; and metaverse partnerships that expand the digital reach of fans everywhere. We are building the world’s leading platform for sports entertainment, knowledge transfer and digital collectibles. SportsIcon bundles athlete-curated insights into pivotal moments of their journey through immersive, artistic, inspirational NFTs and unlockable content that will drive a community of their passionate followers. Our ultimate goal is to create an ecosystem that will help fans get closer to their sporting heroes, so we’ve partnered with the greatest athletes of all time and will be partnering with even more different sports to turn their stories and moments into NFTs on the Flow blockchain.