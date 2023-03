HEX is a new type of cryptocurrency that utilizes its Proof of Wait (PoWa) protocol, which allows HEX holders to earn interest on their investments by staking their tokens in the HEX smart contract. Though HEX is an ERC-20 token, it’s referred to as a coin on the company’s website. As an ERC-20 token, HEX can be stored in any Ethereum-compatible wallet such as MetaMask.