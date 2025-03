FORM

Form is cutting-edge layer 2 blockchain engineered to seamlessly merge social engagement with decentralized finance. The Form blockchain natively incentivizes social bonding curve applications like launchpads and AI agents with FORM and Form points while evolving the SocialFi category. Form is a single-purpose ecosystem built to decentralized the SocialFi asset class.

Nome da criptoFORM

Fornecimento total5,000,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante0

Preço de emissão--