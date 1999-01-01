FARTBOY

Launched on January 5th, FARTBOY was rugged by its original developer, but the resilient CoinsKid community took over, revived the project, and transformed it into a symbol of organic growth and community-driven strength. The project draws inspiration from Fartboy, the hilarious and popular children’s book series by Adam Wallace, a New York Times bestselling author with over 11 million books sold.

Nome da criptoFARTBOY

Fornecimento total999,440,457.98

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante0

Preço de emissão--

Pesquisar
Favoritos
FARTBOY/USDT
Fartboy
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (FARTBOY)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Informações
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Negociações no mercado
Spot
Ordens em aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
network_iconRede anormal
Linha 1
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...